Yandex metrika counter

Israel decides to close bars, clubs, gyms after coronavirus infection rise

  • World
  • Share
Israel decides to close bars, clubs, gyms after coronavirus infection rise

Israel’s government reimposed a series of restrictions on Monday to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, deciding on the immediate closure of bars, night clubs, gyms and event halls, Israel Radio said, Reuters reports. 

At a special cabinet session that decided on the measures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had to reverse course in the coronavirus crisis to avoid a wider lockdown.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      