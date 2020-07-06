Israel decides to close bars, clubs, gyms after coronavirus infection rise
06 Jul 2020
- 20 Aug 2025 11:06
Israel’s government reimposed a series of restrictions on Monday to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, deciding on the immediate closure of bars, night clubs, gyms and event halls, Israel Radio said, Reuters reports.
At a special cabinet session that decided on the measures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had to reverse course in the coronavirus crisis to avoid a wider lockdown.