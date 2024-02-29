Israel delivers more strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israel delivers more strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has delivered another series of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Kafra and Seddiqine in southern Lebanon," it said. "In addition, IDF artillery struck in the area of Houla.".

News.Az