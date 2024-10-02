Israel denies entry to UN chief over Iran attack comments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's foreign minister declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata," banning him from entry, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday accused Guterres of failing to “unequivocally” condemn Iran’s missile attack on Israel. Israel has persistently complained over the UN’s approach throughout its yearlong war in Gaza.“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” Katz wrote on X.Warming to his theme, the official accused the UN chief of giving his “backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers” and branded him “a stain on the history of the UN”.The attack came in response to Guterres’s statement regarding Iran’s missile barrage.Shortly after the attack, Guterres condemned the escalation of violence in the region but made no mention of Iran.The UN chief wrote on Tuesday evening: “I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.”

News.Az