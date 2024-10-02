Israel deploys more troops to southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the deployment of another division to southern Lebanon to conduct ground operations against Hezbollah.

The IDF stated that “the 36th Division is now joining the 98th Division,” which had entered Lebanon on Monday night, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The military has described the ground operations in southern Lebanon as “limited, localized, and targeted raids,” with the goal of demolishing Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the border area.The IDF also called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

