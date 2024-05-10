Israel destroyed 20 of 24 Hamas battalions, says PM Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army has destroyed 20 of the 24 battalions of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made such a statement in an interview with the American Merit Street Media television.He admitted, however, that Israel will face very strong resistance during the operation in Rafah, but expressed confidence that the Israeli military will overcome it.

