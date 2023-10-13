Israel destroys Hamas military targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets struck 750 Hamas military facilities, including underground tunnels, military formations and posts, residences used as military command centers, weapon depots, communication rooms, and eliminated a number of high-ranking officials, IDF said, News.Az reports.

It was noted that Israeli warplanes bombed many Hamas military facilities in the Gaza Strip, including 12 military facilities located in a multi-story building used for military and armed attacks.

According to the information, Israeli soldiers killed three militants specializing in mortar fire in the Hamas military command center in Gaza.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

News.Az