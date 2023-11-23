Israel destroys up to 12 Hamas battalions in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed up to 12 battalions of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas during the fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, reserve IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We’ve been making good, steady, methodical progress so far in northern Gaza. I think we’ve been engaged with and taken out of action between 11 to 12 of the 12 Hamas battalions in northern Gaza, which is good progress," he told the ILTV TV channel.

"Not all of them are out of commission yet, but their main fighting capabilities have been significantly affected by our activity, which is good, but there is the other half, another 12 Hamas battalions that are in central and southern Gaza," the spokesman added. "And, of course, I think everybody understands that in order to prevent a second October 7, in order to prevent another terror attack from Gaza, we have to make sure we take out all of Hamas capabilities. That’s what the IDF intends to do," he said.

News.Az