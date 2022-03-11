Israel donates new medical equipment to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a part of cooperation in the medical area between the two countries, the Embassy of Israel delivered more than 1 ton of medical humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, the embassy told News.Az.

Ambassador George Deek met with the Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov and the Director of the Innovation and Supply Center Elshan Suleymanov and handed over the large medical supplies that were especially shipped from Israel, including medical gowns, respirators, pulse oximeters and face shields. The medical supplies will be distributed to the various medical institutions around the country.

Ambassador Deek: “Israel has a deep partnership with Azerbaijan, and the friendship between our peoples is growing deeper every day. We are happy that we can contribute to the health sector in the country by sharing our expertise and knowledge, and by providing medical humanitarian contributions like today”.

News.Az