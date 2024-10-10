Israel drags Middle East into catastrophe — Iranian foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Israeli regime is dragging the whole region into a catastrophe. Insight, wisdom, courage and cooperation are what the region needs to overcome this challenging time," Araghchi wrote on his X social media page following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh on the evening of October 9.During his visit to the kingdom, the Iranian foreign minister held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. "Together, Iran and Saudi Arabia can contribute to security and stability in the region, but this requires a higher level of political will. I am glad we have taken the first steps on a long path with my Saudi counterpart," Araghchi said following the talks.Reuters earlier reported, citing a senior Iranian official, that Tehran had warned the Persian Gulf countries against allowing their airspace or military bases to be used by Israel if it decided to retaliate to Iran’s recent missile strike.Araghchi, according to the agency's source, planned to raise the issue during his visit to Riyadh.

News.Az