Israel eases visa process for Turkish businesses

Israeli consul-general in Istanbul has said Turkish business people will from now on be able to get three-year, multiple-entry visas.

The announcement comes following the ongoing normalization process between Turkey and Israel, according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the Turkish-Israeli Business Forum of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly in Istanbul Tuesday, Shai Cohen said both countries had agreed to boost economic ties and renew outdated agreements.

Cohen said the current trade volume, including exports and imports, was estimated at around $4 billion to $5 billion although "some experts say our trading potential is $8 billion."

The Israeli envoy also pledged he would talk to authorities in Israel about non-tariff barriers in the fruit and vegetables trade.

Turkey and Israel renewed ties in June 2016 following a six-year split over the attack on the Mavi Marmara humanitarian aid ship. Israeli commandos had killed 10 Turkish activists aboard the Gaza-bound vessel.

News.Az

