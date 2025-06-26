Israel eliminates two Hezbollah operatives in south Lebanon strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it eliminated two Hezbollah operatives today in separate airstrikes in southern Lebanon within the span of two hours.

According to an IDF statement, one of the targets was a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, who was killed in an airstrike in the Baraachit area, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Shortly afterward, a second strike targeted and killed a member of the group’s observation unit in the Beit Lif area.

