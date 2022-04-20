Israel expresses readiness to host possible Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is ready to host a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Israel would consider it a great honor to host possible talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. “We will be happy to host such a meeting in Jerusalem,” he said.

He also pointed out that the delegations of Russia and Ukraine could also hold meetings in Jerusalem. "What was done in Turkey can also be done in our country," the Israeli ambassador added.

