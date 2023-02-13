Israel expresses readiness to share its experience in agricultural field with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is ready to share its experience in the field of agriculture with Azerbaijan, Eran Doron, Regional Council Mayor of Ramat HaNegev, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an Azerbaijani-Israeli Innovation Forum on "agriculture and education", News.Az reports.

"At this stage, it is very difficult to predict what will happen in 20 years, but one thing is clear—the need for food will grow. To provide our descendants with food, we must develop the agricultural sector today," Doron said.

He noted that Israel has set a goal to provide food not only to its citizens but also to the whole world.

"Azerbaijan, as well as Israel, has a population of about 10 million people. I believe if we can provide for our population, then Azerbaijan will also be able to do so," he added.

News.Az