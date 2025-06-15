Yandex metrika counter

Israel extends nationwide state of emergency until June 30

Israel extends nationwide state of emergency until June 30
The Israeli cabinet has approved extending the nationwide state of emergency declared by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday until June 30.

The extension requires further approval of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, chaired by Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The state of emergency allows the cabinet to issue regulations that override Knesset legislation.


