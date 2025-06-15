Israel extends nationwide state of emergency until June 30
- 15 Jun 2025 19:50
- 15 Jun 2025 20:02
- 1026315
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/israel-extends-nationwide-state-of-emergency-until-june-30 Copied
Photo: The Times of Israel
The Israeli cabinet has approved extending the nationwide state of emergency declared by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday until June 30.
The extension requires further approval of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, chaired by Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The state of emergency allows the cabinet to issue regulations that override Knesset legislation.