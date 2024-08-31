Israel fails to halt arms flow to Hezbollah despite efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the war began, Israel has intensified attacks on terror targets in Syria, including targeted killings and airstrikes on fuel depots and arms stores. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, these efforts have not slowed Hezbollah's military advancements or its fortification along the Lebanon-Israel border.

According to the paper, this is evidence of that Iran continues to take advantage of countries with weak central governments, as a conduit of its aggressions that now constitute an increased threat of a regional war.Israel's latest drone strike against a senior member of the Islamic Jihad near the Syria-Lebanon border earlier this week was the latest in over 180 attacks on Syria territory since October.Israel's efforts to target terrorists are part of its efforts to disrupt the supply of arms to the Lebanese terror group which is now the largest terrorist military force in the region with an estimated 150,000 strong fighting force and powerful missiles and rockets able to target the entire Israeli territory.According to the IDF, the attack on Wednesday targeted an operative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) that was r responsible for arming the group in Lebanon and Syria and participated in attacks against Israel's north.Senior Israeli officials told the paper that to limit the repercussions of the Israeli attacks, the IDF did not claim responsibility for some of them especially when Hezbollah operatives were killed.They said the Syrian regime, which was weakened by the long years of civil war, decided not to respond militarily and both Damascus and Iran have downplayed the damage caused.The efficacy of Israel's attack in Syria is mixed, the officials said. Syria has been deterred from joining the fighting and is preoccupied with its war against the Kurds and ISIS.But several Israeli security experts told the WSJ that Israel will have to ultimately decide whether to expand its campaign in Syria to disrupt the arms flow to Hezbollah, more efficiently."Syria is part of the Iranian axis and most of Hezbollah's arms are transported through it."

News.Az