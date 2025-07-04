Israel-Gaza peace deal is expected on July 7: Media

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump hopes to strike a ceasefire deal in Gaza on July 7 as he hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House while his negotiating team narrows the gaps between Hamas and Israel on an agreement to release hostages and end hostilities, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

The Oval Office meeting with Netanyahu on Monday follows Trump’s decision to attack Iranian nuclear sites and then broker a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The military operation divided the president’s most passionate supporters, some of whom felt betrayed given his pledge to avoid new wars.

News.Az