Israel, Germany sign $3.4B submarine purchase deal
Israel has agreed with Germany to develop and purchase three advanced submarines, the first of which will be delivered within nine years, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.
According a statement issued by the Israeli government on Thursday, a deal of €3 billion ($3.4 billion) was signed with the German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.
A parallel industrial strategic cooperation agreement amounting to €850 million ($963.52 million) was signed as well.
The Israeli government postponed recently a vote on forming a Knesset commission of inquiry to investigate the agreement over corruption allegations.