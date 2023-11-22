Israel, Hamas announce prisoner swap deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli government and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed to a prisoner exchange deal early Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

After around six hours of debating, a deal was approved by the Israeli Cabinet under which 50 hostages consisting of children, mothers and elderly women held by Hamas in Gaza will be released in exchange for a cease-fire lasting for four days, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported.

The pause in fighting would extend an extra day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas.

During the Cabinet meeting, the ministers were informed that the first group of captives would be released on Thursday.

The government said this is the plan for the first phase, to return the captives to their homes. It said the war will continue until all of the goals are achieved: returning all Israeli hostages and the elimination of Hamas.

While the Israeli Broadcasting Authority did not indicate the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in return, the Hebrew Channel 12 said earlier that as part of the agreement, 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released and 300 trucks of humanitarian supplies including fuel will enter daily.

Hamas announced reaching a humanitarian de-escalation for four days with Israel after “difficult and complex negotiations for long days…with diligent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts.”

"According to the agreement, there will be a cease-fire by both parties, a cessation of all military actions by the occupation army in all areas of the Gaza Strip and a halt to the movement of its military vehicles penetrating into the Gaza Strip," it said.

Hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian, relief, medical and fuel aid will be allowed into all areas of the Gaza Strip, without exception, in the north and south, according to Hamas.

The agreement includes “the release of 50 women and children of the occupation detainees under the age of 19 years in exchange for the release of 150 women and children of our people from the occupation prisons under the age of 19 years, all according to seniority.”

The de-escalation also includes "stopping air traffic in the south of the Gaza Strip for four days and stopping air traffic in the north for 6 hours a day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m."

News.Az