Israel, Hamas may announce hostage deal within next 3 days

Palestine’s radical movement HAMAS and Israel may announce a breakthrough deal to release hostages within the next three days, ABC television said citing a high-ranking Israeli source, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the report, "progress has been made on a hostage deal and a breakthrough could come in the next 48-72 hours."

A member of the movement’s Political Bureau, Khalil al-Hayya, said earlier that Hamas was ready to release one hundred hostages kept in the Gaza Strip on condition of a ceasefire needed to identify the location of fifty of them,

According to the Israeli army, at least 242 people are held hostage on the territory of the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other radical groups, including Islamic Jihad. Talks on their release are mediated by Qatar, with the assistance of Egypt. White House says the United States is also involved in the process.

