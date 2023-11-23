Yandex metrika counter

Israel-Hamas truce will begin at 7 a.m. local time Friday, Qatar says

A truce between Israel and Hamas will begin at 7 a.m. local time (midnight ET) on Friday, and civilian hostages will be released at 4 p.m. local time, Qatar announced Thursday, News.az reports.

Thirteen women and children will be released, according to a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, Majed Al-Ansari.

The list of hostages expected to be released has been handed to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, and talks between all mediating parties continued until this morning, Al-Ansari said.

Note that truce was slated to begin Thursday but was delayed. Under the Israel-Hamas deal, at least 50 hostages held in Gaza are to be freed.


