Israel has opened 240 bomb shelters

In Tel Aviv, public events have been canceled, and beaches have been closed by the order of the Home Front Command of Israel.

As reported by Report, citing TASS, this information was provided by Ilana Michaeli, an advisor to the city mayor.

"There are 240 bomb shelters open in the city, beaches and cultural institutions are closed, and public events have been canceled. There is a program in place to use underground parking lots as bomb shelters if necessary," she said.

