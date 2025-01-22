Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire expected to continue past next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire agreement that halted the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon is expected to be extended when it expires next week, according to several sources familiar with the situation, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Iran-backed group and the Israelis are unlikely to resume full-scale fighting despite needing more time to implement the original terms of the truce, which started in late November, according to Lebanese, Israeli and French government officials involved in ongoing talks.The French- and U.S.-backed deal, which halted a conflict that killed thousands of people and worsened tensions between Iran and Israel, gave Israeli troops 60 days to pull out of southern Lebanese villages. Hezbollah was required to withdraw north of the Litani River, with the Lebanese army replacing them.The pact was followed last week by Israel and Hamas, another Islamist militia sponsored by Iran, agreeing to pause their war in Gaza. While the Lebanon truce has broadly held since November, Hezbollah and Israel have accused each other of breaking the terms. Israeli forces are still in at least half the villages they occupied, according to the country's officials.Israel has kept up lethal strikes to counter what it describes as Hezbollah's attempts to regroup or rearm in the south, and in retaliation for mortar attacks.Negotiations between the parties have been taking place on extending the Jan. 27 deadline to ensure the conflict isn't resumed, according to a senior Israeli diplomat. French officials and a person familiar with the discussions in Lebanon said the truce will be lengthened to allow more time for Lebanese soldiers to deploy and Hezbollah to clear out to the north of the Litani, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border.The U.S. embassy in Beirut didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.All of the officials asked not to be named, reflecting the sensitivity around the indirect diplomacy between Israel and Hezbollah, which like Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. In addition, Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and can't negotiate without mediators.The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah caused extensive damage to both economies. Israeli assets - including the shekel and government bonds - rallied significantly in the run up to the ceasefire, while Lebanon's defaulted dollar bonds have surged since then, a time when the country also elected its first president since 2022. The debt remains in distressed territory."We want the successful implementation of the ceasefire agreement," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters on Monday alongside Antonio Tajani, his counterpart from Italy, which contributes forces to the United Nations' peacekeeping operation in southern Lebanon.Saar said more territory would be ceded to the Lebanese army soon, but that any wider Israeli pullout was conditional on Hezbollah first leaving the south."They breached the agreement, and we still have Hezbollah terrorists south of the Litani River," he said. "We will enforce when we will see violations of the agreement, and we will stand on our security demand."Lebanon has repeatedly said it is committed to the ceasefire deal. Hezbollah leader Naim Qasem has urged the Lebanese state to address repeated Israeli violations.

News.Az