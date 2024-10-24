Israel hits over 160 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that their warplanes have targeted over 160 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon within the last 24 hours.

The IDF said that several of the strikes were coordinated by ground forces operating in southern Lebanon, killing dozens of terror operatives, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Among the targets hit in the strikes were rocket launchers and Hezbollah military buildings and infrastructure.Troops on the ground also uncovered several large weapons caches, including anti-tank missiles, mortars and rifles.

News.Az