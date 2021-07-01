Israel inaugurates Consulate General in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Consulate General of Israel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was inaugurated on Wednesday by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in the first-ever official visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the two countries forged ties last year.

According to the official WAM news agency, The event also saw the participation of Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications of the UAE.

In his welcoming remarks, Al Olama stated, "As we look to a comprehensive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which the UAE and Israel have faced as close partners in scientific and technological innovation, we expect the bilateral exchange to rapidly expand. The Consulate General of Israel in Dubai will provide essential services to Israeli visitors to the UAE and those seeking to travel from the UAE to Israel."

"Ultimately, the warm ties between the UAE and Israel are slated to grow in many areas, and in the coming period, our two countries will usher in the next phase of bilateral cooperation," Al Olama added.

The Israeli diplomat also officially opened the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi attended the ceremony.

The ministers reiterated that "with the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, we will further drive growth and widen channels of collaboration across all key sectors. In turn, the friendship between the peoples will flourish."

After signing the Abraham Accords in last year, which formally established relations between the UAE and Israel, the two countries have engaged in high-level cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields, as well as diplomatic and consular coordination.

