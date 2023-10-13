Israel informs UN of necessity of evacuating northern Gaza Strip within 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has informed the United Nations of the necessity of evacuating the northern Gaza Strip within 24 hours, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army informed the UN “that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement late Thursday.

The statement came amid Israeli reports saying the Israeli army is ready to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and is awaiting approval at the political level.

Noting that around 1.1 million people live in the northern Gaza Strip, Dujarric said “the United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded, avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

"We believe it is impossible for such a step to occur without devastating humanitarian consequences," he said.

The spokesman noted that the order also applies to “all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities – including schools, health centers and clinics.”

News.Az