Israel intensifies bombing of Gaza city following Netanyahu’s offensive plans

Israel launched its heaviest bombardment in weeks on eastern Gaza City suburbs — Sabra, Zeitoun, and Shejaia — pushing many residents westward. The strikes came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to speed up plans for a new offensive aimed at seizing control of Gaza City, which he called Hamas’ “capital of terrorism.”

An airstrike at Al Shifa Hospital killed six journalists, including prominent Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al Sharif. Israel claimed Al Sharif was a Hamas commander involved in rocket attacks, but Al Jazeera and the journalist had previously denied any such links. Rights groups condemned the attack, calling it the deadliest incident for journalists in the conflict so far, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The escalation has drawn international concern. Germany halted some military exports to Israel, while Britain and others urged restraint.

The war began after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Since then, Gaza health officials say more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed, with most of the population displaced and facing severe humanitarian conditions.

