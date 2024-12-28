Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen before reaching its territory
A surface-to-surface missile that was launched from Yemen towards Israel is intercepted by Israel's Arrow system outside of Israeli territory according to the Israeli military, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, September 27, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Co
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a missile fired from Yemen, which triggered sirens in the Jerusalem and Dead Sea areas, was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory.The sirens were activated according to protocol for fear of falling debris, the military said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The IDF did not specify whether it was an Israeli or US system that intercepted the missile.
An American missile defense system battery participated in the interception of a Houthi ballistic missile launched at Israel from Yemen early yesterday morning, the first time the system was used since being deployed by the US in Israel in October.
The Houthis, a rebel group that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel and Jews, have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel in the past year, according to the IDF.
Rocket and drone alert sirens triggered by attacks from Yemen have sent millions of Israelis running for shelter in the middle of the night almost every night for the past 10 days.