Israel intercepts suspicious aerial objects

Israeli military forces have reported the detection of two suspicious objects entering the country's airspace from Lebanon.

The first object was spotted in Western Galilee, followed by a second target near the coastal town of Rosh HaNikra, right at the Lebanon border, News.Az r eports, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Both objects were intercepted, leading to the activation of air raid sirens in several northern Israeli areas due to the risk of falling debris. Approximately 15 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.The sirens were triggered in the Haifa Bay area, Upper Galilee, and Western Galilee, where multiple rocket launches were detected. While some projectiles were intercepted, several others were reported to have landed in the region.

News.Az