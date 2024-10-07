Israel intercepts two aircraft violating airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Monday that its defense systems successfully intercepted two hostile aircraft approaching central Israel from the east.

Earlier in the day, residents of Rishon Lezion were startled by sirens as the drones headed toward the city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. This came just hours after another attempted drone strike had also been thwarted.Today marks the one-year anniversary of Hamas' cross-border attack into Israel on Oct. 7 2023. A year ago today, the Middle East was transformed.After decades of intractable conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Hamas-led militants launched their largest-ever attack into Israel from Gaza shortly after dawn on October 7 2023.The unprecedented assault took Israel by surprise, and left it shocked and traumatised. Particularly as it was launched on a Jewish religious holiday, Simchat Torah, and just after Israelis had finished commemorating the 50th anniversary of another war, that of October 1973, in which it had faced near-disaster after being attacked during the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur.The Hamas attacks in the hours and days after Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people, and more than 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately launched an offensive in Gaza that has laid waste the densely populated coastal enclave and killed almost 42,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

