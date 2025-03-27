Israel intercepts two Houthi missiles from Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two ballistic missiles launched at Israel by Houthis in Yemen were successfully intercepted by air defenses, the Israeli military said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the missiles were shot down before crossing the country’s borders, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the attack.

Sirens sounded across central Israel, in Jerusalem and numerous surrounding towns, as well as in several West Bank settlements.

It marks at least the seventh Houthi attack on Israel since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

News.Az