Yandex metrika counter

Israel issues evacuation warning for northern Gaza Strip

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israel issues evacuation warning for northern Gaza Strip
Photo: AFP

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a wide evacuation warning for the northern Gaza Strip, as part of its new offensive against Hamas.

In a post on X, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, calls for Palestinians residing in Sheikh Zayed, Salatin, Beit Lahiya, Jabalia and nearby towns to evacuate south, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

He warns that the IDF is operating “with great force” in these areas, and they are considered “dangerous combat zones.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      