Israel issues evacuation warning for northern Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a wide evacuation warning for the northern Gaza Strip, as part of its new offensive against Hamas.

In a post on X, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, calls for Palestinians residing in Sheikh Zayed, Salatin, Beit Lahiya, Jabalia and nearby towns to evacuate south, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

He warns that the IDF is operating “with great force” in these areas, and they are considered “dangerous combat zones.”

News.Az