Israel issues evacuation warning for part of northern Iranian village
The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for people in the industrial area of the Kalash Taleshan village in northern Iran, News.az reports citing CNN.
It warned it would launch attacks against what it described as military infrastructure.
“Your presence in this area puts your life at risk,” the military said.