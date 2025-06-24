Israel killed hundreds of Iranian soldiers before ceasefire, PM's Office says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Before the ceasefire came into effect, Israel launched heavy strikes on central Tehran, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Basij force soldiers, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, News.Az reports.

The Prime Minister's Office:



The ceasefire was set for 07:00 this morning. At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 24, 2025

It was also noted that earlier, an Iranian missile strike on the city of Be'er Sheva had killed four people.

Additionally, six minutes after the ceasefire took effect—and again at 10:25 a.m. local time—Israel was subjected to two missile attacks. Some of the missiles were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

At 07:06, Iran launched one missile at Israeli territory, and two additional missiles at 10:25. These missiles were either intercepted or fell in open areas, and caused neither casualties nor damage. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 24, 2025

Subsequently, the Israeli army carried out strikes on radar installations near Tehran.

Following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel halted its attacks on Iranian territory.

In the conversation, President Trump expressed his great appreciation for Israel, which achieved all of its objectives for the war, as well as his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 24, 2025

During the call, President Trump stated that Israel had achieved its objectives and thanked the country.

News.Az