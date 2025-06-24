Yandex metrika counter

Israel killed hundreds of Iranian soldiers before ceasefire, PM's Office says

Source: Reuters

Before the ceasefire came into effect, Israel launched heavy strikes on central Tehran, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Basij force soldiers, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, News.Az reports.

It was also noted that earlier, an Iranian missile strike on the city of Be'er Sheva had killed four people.

Additionally, six minutes after the ceasefire took effect—and again at 10:25 a.m. local time—Israel was subjected to two missile attacks. Some of the missiles were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.

Subsequently, the Israeli army carried out strikes on radar installations near Tehran.

Following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel halted its attacks on Iranian territory.

During the call, President Trump stated that Israel had achieved its objectives and thanked the country.


