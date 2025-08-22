Israel kills 25 Palestinians as Gaza city seizure plan moves forward

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 25 Palestinians, including three children, have been killed in Gaza since dawn on Thursday, amid heavy bombardments in areas west of Gaza City and east of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of ignoring international calls for a ceasefire while advancing plans for the military occupation of Gaza City, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The move comes alongside Israel’s controversial approval of the E1 settlement expansion project, which severed one of the last direct links between Ramallah and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, drawing condemnation from world leaders.

The ongoing conflict has caused severe human losses on both sides. Since the October 7, 2023 attacks, at least 62,192 Palestinians have been killed and 157,114 wounded, while 1,139 people in Israel were killed, and more than 200 were taken captive.

The situation remains highly volatile, with humanitarian organizations warning of worsening conditions across Gaza.

