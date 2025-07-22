Israel kills 60 in Gaza as Hamas pushes for truce to ‘stop famine’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli attacks across Gaza on Monday left more than 60 Palestinians dead, including 11 people seeking aid, as tanks advanced into southern and eastern areas of Deir el-Balah for the first time. Hamas announced it is working with international mediators “around the clock” to secure a truce aimed at halting the escalating famine and ending what it called a “criminal war.”

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen, with UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warning that medical workers are “fainting due to hunger and exhaustion,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera

The foreign ministers of 25 countries, along with the EU commissioner, issued a joint call for an immediate ceasefire, stating that the suffering in Gaza has “reached new depths.”

Since Israel’s military campaign began, at least 59,029 Palestinians have been killed and 142,135 wounded. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed and more than 200 were taken captive during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

