Israel launched 'three major waves of strikes' in last 24 hours - IDF

Israel has launched "three major waves of strikes" against Iran in the last 24 hours, News.az reports citing BBC.

The first wave took place overnight and saw Israeli fighter jets strike "about 40 targets in the Tehran area", the IDF says. These targets included a "centrifuge production site".

The second wave "began this afternoon" with strikes aimed at 20 military and security targets "in the Tehran area", it says.

The third wave of strikes "began a short while ago" and is focused on western Iran.

"The jets are targeting operatives attempting to re-access and remove munitions from sites that were previously struck," the IDF says.

News.Az