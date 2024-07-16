Israel launches airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli air force has conducted new strikes on several military facilities belonging to the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, according to the army press service, News.Az reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed that the strikes targeted "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure" in the areas of Houla, Kfarkela, and Bani Haiyyan in southern Lebanon.In addition, IDF artillery struck areas in Blida, Deir Mimas, and Rmeish "to remove a threat," the press service stated.

