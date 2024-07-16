Yandex metrika counter

Israel launches airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

  • World
  • Share
Israel launches airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli air force has conducted new strikes on several military facilities belonging to the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah, according to the army press service, News.Az reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed that the strikes targeted "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure" in the areas of Houla, Kfarkela, and Bani Haiyyan in southern Lebanon.

In addition, IDF artillery struck areas in Blida, Deir Mimas, and Rmeish "to remove a threat," the press service stated.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      