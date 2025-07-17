Yandex metrika counter

Israel launches drone strike on southern Lebanon - VIDEO

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday launched a fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone struck on a vehicle between the southern towns of Kfour and Toul, near Nabatieh, News.Az reports, citing Lebanon media.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.


