Israel launches drone strike on southern Lebanon - VIDEO

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday launched a fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone struck on a vehicle between the southern towns of Kfour and Toul, near Nabatieh, News.Az reports, citing Lebanon media.

There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

مشاهد اضافية للغارة المعادية على سيارة بين بلدتي الكفور وتول pic.twitter.com/p2A2PHeEcS — nbnlebanon (@nbntweets) July 17, 2025

