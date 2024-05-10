Israel launches large-scale operation in Rafah - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have initiated a significant operation in the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. The operation, described as a "large-scale offensive against terrorist targets," involves artillery and aviation, News.Az reports citing the Israeli news portal Walla.

This development comes after the Pentagon announced the suspension of the delivery of 2 million kilograms of bombs to Israel, pending a final decision. The proposed delivery included 800 bombs weighing 900 kg and 1,700 bombs weighing 230 kg.Senator Bernie Sanders praised President Joe Biden's warning to withhold arms supply to Israel if the Rafah operation proceeded, calling it a "good step forward," but urged for further action.The Israeli army had previously announced the commencement of a targeted counter-terrorism operation in eastern Rafah on May 7.On May 9, POLITICO reported that talks for a hostage deal and cease-fire between Israel and Hamas have paused — in part because of the ongoing fighting in Rafah, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.Hamas is still willing to negotiate a deal but has largely stepped back from the table because of Israel’s operation in the city, the people said. Both were granted anonymity to speak freely about the talks.The people stressed that this does not mean talks have broken down completely. Hamas has told Doha that it is willing to keep negotiating. The U.S. has people in the region to participate in future talks, but all those who were involved in the negotiations in recent days have left, they said.

News.Az