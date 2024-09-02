Israel launches new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has conducted a new series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"A short while ago, the IAF (the Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck a Hezbollah launcher and military infrastructure in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon," it said, adding that Israeli warplanes attacked Hezbollah military facilities near Beit Lif, Tayibe, and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon."In addition, IDF artillery fired in the areas of Kfarchouba and Chebaa in southern Lebanon," it said.

News.Az