Israel launches new attack on western Iran - media reports

"We are getting reports in from Iranian media of new Israeli strikes in western Iran," News.az reports citing Tasnim News .

The , which is affiliated with the Iranian Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says Israel has "brutally attacked the fire department building at the Musiyan municipality" in the Ilam province, near the border with Iraq. It is also reporting that drones were shot down.

Meanwhile, the Fars news agency - which is also affiliated with the IRGC - reported that a hospital had been hit.

A reminder that BBC journalists are unable to report from inside Iran due to restrictions by the country's government.

