Israel launches new wave of strikes on Gaza

At least 13 people have reportedly been killed in air strikes across Gaza overnight, after Israel said it was resuming combat operations in the Palestinian territory.

Two civilians were killed and five others injured when an Israeli drone hit a tent near the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, according to Red Crescent medics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Israel's army said it had targeted what it called a Hamas military site from where the group was preparing to fire into Israel. Vessels controlled by Hamas were also hit, the army said.

It comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said fighting would resume "in full force", adding: "This is just the beginning."

The bombing is not of the same scale as it was on Tuesday, when the Hamas-run health ministry says more than 400 people were killed - but it shows no let-up in Israel's fresh assault.

Tuesday's strikes were the heaviest since a fragile ceasefire and hostage exchange deal came into effect on 19 January, and came after Israel and Hamas failed to agree how to take it beyond an initial phase.

The deal involves three stages, and negotiations on the second stage were meant to have started six weeks ago - but this did not happen.

Under the proposed second phase, Israel would withdraw troops from Gaza - but Israel and the US instead pushed for an extension of the first phase, with more hostages being released in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu cast the resumption of fighting as a return to Israel's primary aims - to return the hostages and "get rid" of Hamas - but families of hostages have criticised the decision, saying it showed the government had given up on their loved ones.

Israel says Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

