Israel launches 'Operation Iron Swords' against Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces says it has launched "Operation Iron Swords" in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari tells reporters that more than 2,200 rockets fired into Israel since 6:30 a.m.

Hagari says the Hamas terrorists infiltrated from land, sea and air.

There are at least seven sites of fighting between Hamas terrorists and IDF troops.

The military expects to draft tens of thousands of soldiers.

IDF won’t comment yet on kidnapping allegations.

News.Az