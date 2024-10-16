Israel launches strikes on Beirut suburbs – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli jets targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut early Wednesday for the first time in six days.

The casualty count was not yet clear, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The attack comes just one day after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the United States government gave him some assurances of Israel easing its strikes in the Lebanese capital.Israel says it is striking Hezbollah assets in the suburbs, where the militant group has a strong presence, but it is also a busy residential and commercial area. The Israeli military said the Wednesday strike hit a weapons warehouse under a residential building.The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning, saying it is targeting a building in the Haret Hreik neighborhood.Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on Oct. 8 in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, following their surprise attack on southern Israel. Almost one year of low-level fighting has turned into all-out war and displaced some 1.2 million people in Lebanon.

News.Az