Israel looks forward to strengthening partnership with Azerbaijan, ambassador says

Israel looks forward to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan even more, disregarding noises from the outside, Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Deek wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Today we launched Israel's pavilion at the Rebuild Karabakh exhibition in Baku. Leading companies with cutting edge technology in the fields of water, agriculture, security, & smart cities came all the way from Israel to partner with our Azerbaijani friend,” the diplomat said.

“We love seeing Israel-Azerbaijan relations grow and flourish. The Israeli pavilion at the Rebuild Karabakh exhibition, is a symbol of the two countries. We look forward to strengthening our partnership even more, disregarding noises from the outside,” Ambassador Deek added.

News.Az