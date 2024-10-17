Israel may reportedly retaliate against Iran in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli officials have indicated that Israel may retaliate against Iran in the coming days after a missile attack on the Jewish state, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

While no final decision has been made regarding specific targets for retaliation, sources cited by CNN noted that the U.S. expects Israel to strike before the presidential election on November 5.Israel's attack plan is reportedly ready, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assuring Washington that any operation will be limited to military targets, steering clear of oil and nuclear facilities.On October 15, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that Israel would deliver a "precise and deadly response" to Iran.This potential escalation follows a significant missile attack launched by Iran on October 1, which was reportedly in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures from Hamas Hezbollah , and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

