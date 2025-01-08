Israel must prepare for war with Turkey: Gover committee warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

A committee established by the Israeli government said the country must prepare for a potential war with Turkey, warning the latter's apparent ambitions to restore their Ottoman-era influence will ignite tensions in the region, News.az reports citing The New Arab .

The Nagel Committee issued a report on Monday detailing the defence budget and security strategy, where they raised concerns over Turkey’s aspirations and possible future tensions with Israel, according to Israeli media.The committee said these tensions could escalate into conflict and highlighted the risk of Syrian factions aligning with Turkey and creating further threats to Israel's "security"."The threat from Syria could evolve into something even more dangerous than the Iranian threat" the report said, adding that Turkish-backed forces could act as proxies.The report, along with recommendations, was passed on to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz and far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday.The recommendations included a comprehensive strategy for addressing any potential threats Israel may face.One of the suggestions is for the defence budget to be increased by up to NIS 15 billion ($4.1 billion) annually over the next five years for the Israeli army to be able to confront any attacks.It detailed further ways Israel should prepare, such as obtaining advanced weaponry, air defence systems and bolstering border security."Iran has long been our greatest threat, but new forces are entering the arena, and we must be prepared for the unexpected. This report provides us with a roadmap to secure Israel’s future" Netanyahu said in reference to the report.The report comes as Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara was ready to intervene to prevent any division of Syria and would also take "necessary measures" if they noticed the "slightest risk".It also comes as Israel continues its brutal war on Gaza, killing over 45,885 Palestinians and having launched strikes on Lebanon and Syria.The International Criminal Court has filed applications for warrants of arrest against Netanyahu and former Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes for their actions in Gaza.

News.Az