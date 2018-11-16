Israel names new ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has announced about the appointment of George Deek as a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, the Israeli media reported on Nov. 16.

Deek will replace Dan Stav, who has headed the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan since August 2015.

Previously, Deek served as a senior adviser to director general of Israel’s foreign ministry Yuval Rotem.

Reportedly, for the first time in Israeli history, an Arab Christian has been appointed to the post of ambassador.

Deek began to work in the ministry in 2008. Then he served as deputy head of the mission in Nigeria in 2009-2012, deputy head of the Israeli mission in Norway in 2012-2015.

News.Az

