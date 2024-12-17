Israel pledges to wrap up Syria bombing in "a very short time"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel will complete its extensive bombing campaign targeting Syrian military assets within the next few days, according to the country's foreign minister, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Gideon Sa'ar, who has been in post since early November but is a veteran Israeli political figure, told Newsweek during an interview in Jerusalem that Israel would finish its campaign in Syria in "a very short time."Israel will end its strikes on their neighbor from land and sea in a matter of days, said Sa'ar, who serves in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet as part of the right-wing New Hope party Sa'ar founded in 2020.Anti-regime rebel factions in Syria launched a surprise wave of operations from the northwest of the country earlier this month after years of low-level fighting, advancing through government-held territory before sweeping into Damascus within a handful of days.On December 8, longtime Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia and rebel factions, led by Sunni Islamist militant and political group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized control of the seat of power in Damascus.Other armed groups, including Kurdish fighters and Turkish-backed militants, control parts of Syria. The U.S. carried out its own airstrikes on what it described as "known ISIS camps and operatives" in central Syria in December.Israel started attacks on Syrian military facilities soon after the rebel takeover, saying it was determined to prevent military capabilities, including advanced and chemical weapons, ending up in the hands of extremists.Separately, a U.S. official said Washington was working hard to make sure chemical weapons were secured. HTS—which is designated a terror group by many Western countries—has said it has no interest in chemical weapons.Sa'ar said Israel had homed in on a range of targets, including long-range missiles, airplanes and ships in Syria. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has also listed helicopters, drones and radars as among the targets."We'll complete it in a very short time," the foreign minister said, referring to the extensive airstrikes on Syria. "The majority of what we had to do there is behind us."

News.Az