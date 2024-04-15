Israel postpones Rafah operation after Iranian attack - CNN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has postponed its operation in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip after Iran’s attack on Israeli military facilities, CNN said referring to sources.

According to them, Israel is now focused on how to respond to the Iranian attack.

Earlier, the ABC News TV channel, with reference to Israel Defense Forces’ spokesperson Peter Lerner, reported that the Israeli authorities would take a few days to determine what to do in response to the Iranian attack against Israel. According to him, the Israeli leadership will decide on the next steps either on April 15 or in the coming days. The military has already submitted "a wide range of options" to respond to Iran’s strike, Lerner noted.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles launched at Israel. Israel did not report any fatalities or serious injuries, saying minor damage had been caused to Nevatim Air Base.

News.Az